Search the site

PACT - Invitation for Bids (IFB)

Mar
 20
2019

Protection of Natural Resources Selva Maya

Supply and Delivery of Vehicles

The Protected Areas Conservation Trust (PACT) now invites sealed bids from eligible and qualified bidders for the supply and delivery of the following items below: Click the link to view more details.

Management and Protection of Key Biodiversity Areas in Belize Project (KBA)

Mar
 18
2019

To read more on this article click here.

Consultancy Notice for Component 2 of the GEF 5558 Project

Mar
 15
2019

CONSULTANCY NOTICE: UPOPs REDUCTION BY IMPROVING WASTE MANAGEMENT PRACTICES AT SEVERAL LANDFILLS IN THE CARIBBEAN

Description of Assignment: The Centre is requesting proposals towards the execution of ‘the reduction of UPOPs (Unintentional Persistent Organic Pollutants) emissions by improving waste management practices at several landfills in the Caribbean’ under the GEF 5558 Project – Development and Implementation of a Sustainable Management Mechanism for Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) in Eight (8) Caribbean Countries.

Reference number: BCRC#5558_2019_002

Project Countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Links to RFP package:

(1) RFP Document

(2) Appendix 1 TOR

(3) Appendix 2 Eligibility Form

(4) Appendix 3 Instructions for preparation and submission

(5) Appendix 4 Bill of Quantities Template

Deadline for proposal submission: 4:00pm (Trinidad and Tobago, GMT -4) on April 22, 2019

Who can apply: Open to National and International bidders.

How to apply: As per instructions in the detailed RFP package.

PLEASE PERIODICALLY VISIT THE BCRC-CARIBBEAN'S WEBSITE AND SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION/UPDATES AT:

Website: Click Here

FACEBOOK: @Basel.Convention.Regional.Centre.Caribbean and INSTAGRAM: bcrc.caribbean

