Search the site

CONSULTANCY NOTICE: UPOPs REDUCTION BY IMPROVING WASTE MANAGEMENT PRACTICES AT SEVERAL LANDFILLS IN THE CARIBBEAN

Description of Assignment: The Centre is requesting proposals towards the execution of ‘the reduction of UPOPs (Unintentional Persistent Organic Pollutants) emissions by improving waste management practices at several landfills in the Caribbean’ under the GEF 5558 Project – Development and Implementation of a Sustainable Management Mechanism for Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) in Eight (8) Caribbean Countries.

Reference number: BCRC#5558_2019_002

Project Countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Links to RFP package:

(1) RFP Document

(2) Appendix 1 TOR

(3) Appendix 2 Eligibility Form

(4) Appendix 3 Instructions for preparation and submission

(5) Appendix 4 Bill of Quantities Template

Deadline for proposal submission: 4:00pm (Trinidad and Tobago, GMT -4) on April 22, 2019

Who can apply: Open to National and International bidders.

How to apply: As per instructions in the detailed RFP package.

